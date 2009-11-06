Housed in a wooden cabinet with a black, leather-effect finish, the SR-3DAB is designed for use in the bedroom, kitchen, study or living room.
As well as having a built-in iPod dock, it also has a 3.5mm stereo input for connecting other portable players, can play MP3 files on a CD or from a USB flash storage device or SD card, and includes a clock with a dual alarm.
Additional features include a headphone jack, remote control and iPod dock adapters. Here's the complete spec list:
* iPod/iPhone, CD, USB, SD, DAB/FM, AUX
* Slot-in CD player
* Playback CD, CD-R/RW and MP3 disc
* iPod dock for iPod and iPhone
* iPod charging while playing
* Video output to TV (Movie and slide show from iPod)
* USB Port and SD Card slot for MP3 playback
* DAB/FM RDS tuner
* Preset station memory
* Illuminated touch control panels
* Large LC display with 3-step dimmer and light off
* Digital clock, dual alarm with snooze, sleep timer
* Independent speaker chambers with bass-reflex port
* Black faux-leather finish
* Remote control (also controls iPod functions)