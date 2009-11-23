Selling from £120 through specialist website HiFi Headphones, the PFE is designed to be compatible with all MP3 players, iPods and iPhones, and is available with or without a microphone.

Finished in black or white, the PFEs have a range of replaceable passive audio filters to allow the sound to be configured to suit the listener's requirements. They come with silicon ear guides to reduce cable noise, and a range of ear-tips including Comply Foam to give the best fit and reduce external noise.

The earphones are limited to a 107dB output for a 150mV input, to protect the user's hearing, weigh just 14g, and come complete with a carrying case and cleaning tool.

The PFE 111 and PFE 112 are the white and black versions of the standard headphones, while the PFE 121 and PFE 122 cost £10 more, and come complete with a microphone for mobile phone use.

Phonak Audéo is based in Stäfa, Switzerland, and its range of hearing devices include aids containing microprocessors able to analyse the listening environment and adjust themselves accordingly, and models with wireless connectivity to mobile phones.

The PFE earphones are its first move into the consumer audio market.

