Sony's next iteration of the Xperia 1 might ditch two major movie-centric features

Sony's Xperia range has included some of the best smartphones for AV fans in the past, offering content consumption features that few alternatives can rival. Unfortunately, according to recent rumours and leaks surrounding the 2024 successor to the Xperia 1 V, it looks like Sony is dialling back the features that make watching movies and TV on its premium smartphone so enjoyable.

Thanks to a collaboration between OnLeaks and Android Headlines, we can take an early look at the next version of the Xperia 1's design. The upcoming phone seen in these images – presumably the Xperia 1 VI unless Sony decides to shake up its naming convention – sports a broader build and, as a result, a new aspect ratio. In fact, the Xperia 1 VI is expected to be a touch shorter and wider than the 1 V, all while retaining the same 6.5-inch display; the rumoured measurements are 161.9 x 74.5 x 8.4mm (hwd), whereas the 1 V measured 165 x 71 x 8.3mm (hwd).

This results in the 1 VI supposedly adopting a more conventional 19.5:9 aspect ratio, which is the same as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Gone is the 21:9 aspect ratio; a feature that we've praised previously for chopping the black letterbox bars off in favour of an 'all-screen' effect when watching supported content. However, this more commonly used aspect ratio might be a good sign for those who weren't fans of the tall and thin display due to the slightly awkward handling and software experience it brings.

Our first look at the potential Xperia 1 VI design (credit to OnLeaks and Android Headlines) (Image credit: OnLeaks / Android Headlines)

That's not the only change that's expected to come to the Xperia 1, as it is also expected to drop the 4K resolution in 2024. Sony has been the only mainstream smartphone manufacturer to feature a 4K display on its smartphone since in 2016 and it has kept that tradition up for the majority of the following eight years. That streak looks to be ending this year, though, as further leaks reported by Fone Arena claim that the Xperia 1 VI could drop down to a more conventional Quad HD+, roughly 3200 x 1440 resolution (otherwise known as 2K+).

Elsewhere the Xperia 1 V is expected to include a triple camera array with the Exmoor T sensor that featured prominently in last year's model making a return, as well as the dedicated shutter button on the frame of the device. More importantly, the headphone jack remains, which is promising news for those who value high-resolution wired audio (such as ourselves). Design-wise, these early renders appear close to the existing Xperia 1 V, with squared-off corners and flat edges around the device.

We must remember that these are merely rumours for now, with no release date or even announcement date for this upcoming Android smartphone. Only time will tell if Sony opts for these AV downgrades with its latest smartphones, but we'll tell all in our review when the product does launch. Considering the Xperia 5 and Xperia 10 also sport the ultrawide aspect ratio, we might be in for a major shift with Sony's 2024 smartphone slate.

MORE:

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Read our full Sony Xperia 1 V review

And check out our picks for the best Android phones