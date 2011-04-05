Sony's long-awaited BDP-S780 3D Blu-ray player makes its UK debut today, along with a pair of new 2.1 Blu-ray home cinema systems.

The BDP-S780 (£230) slots into the 2011 Sony range above the already-announced BDP-S380, BDP-S480 and BDP-S580 (see our earlier blog).

It delivers Full HD 3D images from Blu-ray discs, has bult-in wi-fi and Skype, includes 2D to 3D upconversion and has Advanced IP Content Noise Reduction Pro technology to improve picture quality on low-quality web content.

The player can be operated via a smartphone using the Media Remote application.

Also joining Sony's 2011 range are the BDV-L600 (£500, above) and BDV-EF200 (£350, below) Blu-ray in a box systems.

Both are 3D compatible, and include Bravia Internet Video with YouTube, BBC iPlayer, Sky News and LoveFilm.

Virtual surround sound is delivered courtesy of Sony's S-Force Pro 3D technology, and like the BDP-S780 standalone player the 2.1 systems incorporate IP picture noise reduction.

The Sony BDV-EF200 comes with a built-in iPod dock too.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook