Sony has announced the introduction of two new headphone models, a pair of 3-in-1 Walkman headphones.

Labelled the NWZ-WH303 and NWZ-WH505, the new Walkmans can function as a speaker, a headphone and a digital music player in an all-in-one "innovative, wire-free design."

You can switch between sound modes to deliver a dynamic audio experience on the fly. The speakers (located above the cups), are powered by Sony's proprietary xLOUD and VPT technology, and can be enabled when hung around the neck and activated with a touch.

Sony claims both headphones are capable of 20 hours of playback, with built-in storage also available (4GB for the NWZ-WH303 and 16GB for the WH505). Nice.

Both come with a cable should you want to hook it up to a smartphone/media device, although the sound enhancement and speaker modes will only function with music that’s been loaded on to the headphones.

The WH505 comes in black only, with the WH303 available in black or white.The NWZ-WH303 and NWZ-WH505 will be available in October, priced at £99 and £179 respectively.

by Kobina Monney

