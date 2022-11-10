Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar enters the What Hi-Fi? Hall of Fame in 2022

The Sonos Arc Dolby Atmos soundbar is the latest entrant into What Hi-Fi?'s Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame Award, given each year to a product that has helped to change the face of the industry beyond even our Product of the Year winners, was announced alongside four other special awards and 26 Product of the Year gongs during the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2022 ceremony, which took place in London yesterday.

We have put amplifiers, headphones and speakers into our Hall of Fame in the past few years. This year, however, saw a new category of product enter our list of historically significant products. The Dolby Atmos soundbar is becoming more and more ubiquitous, with the technology becoming available at ever-decreasing prices. But this was the first soundbar that really hit the sweetspot of excellent sonic quality at a reasonable price. So much so that the Sonos Arc has been a Best Buy winner since it was launched – and it has held that Award against all-comers in what is one of the industry’s most hard-fought arenas.

Overall, the Arc is simply a stunning performer. It delivers one of the most immersive Dolby Atmos experiences we have heard from a soundbar – and it also acts as a wireless speaker with access to practically every music-streaming service. Rarely does a device do so much and do it all so well. The Sonos Arc thoroughly deserves its place in our Hall of Fame.