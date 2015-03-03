The Sonos 5.3 update came after the company admitted that, while many people liked the previous redesign, "we also heard from many of you that we made some things worse".
The latest version aims to make it easier to move your music between rooms, improve the layout of the tablet app and give greater prominence to some smaller features that were tucked away in the previous release.
New for this update is "a more accessible rooms menu", available at the top of any screen, a larger track progression bar so you can more easily scroll through a track and a better position for the shuffle and crossfade buttons.
- A faster way to manage all the rooms in your home: Effortlessly move your music around your home with a more accessible rooms menu, now available by tapping the top of any screen in the Sonos app.
- Improvements to the tablet app: New dedicated screens for what’s playing and music discovery on iOS and Android tablets makes toggling between screens more intuitive.
- Quickly switch between screens: Using your phone, swipe left to right to open the music menu. Swipe up to go straight back to what’s playing.
- Want to hear that verse again? The track progression bar is back in your now playing screen, just below the album art. Drag it to whatever point in the song you want to play.
- Easier to mix it up: Shuffle mode and crossfade are back where they belong. From the now playing screen, simply press the info button.