Sky TV's ReWatch campaign offers customers free box sets

From tomorrow (Friday 8th May), Sky customers will be able to binge top TV box sets for free thanks to Sky TV's new ReWatch campaign.

Over 100 boxsets and 2000 hours of content will be made available to all Sky+, Sky Q and Sky Go subscribers (bar Sky Essentials customers) throughout May and June, starting with every episode of Game of Thrones on Friday. That's bank holiday weekend sorted, then.

From 18th May, several US TV series will land on the service, including Big Little Lies, Sopranos, The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, The Affair and Billions.

Sky Originals such as Chernobyl, Riviera, Hitmen and Britannia will be part of ReWatch too, as will popular Sky Comedy shows like Entourage, Park and Recreation, 30 Rock and Sex and the City. Exclusive and on-demand content from Sky History, Sky Nature and Sky Documentaries will also be made available once the channels launch later this month.

All Sky+, Sky Q and Sky Go customers with a basic TV subscription will be able to access the content on demand without having to make a change to their subscription.

