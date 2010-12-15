The new EPG is due to launch on February 1st 2011 and will see some HD channels swap places with their SD counterparts in order to make them more prominent, reports trade magazine ERT.

Non-HD subscribers will not be affected by the move, which will look to put an end to the scattered, often seemingly random allocation of channel numbers.

Hilary Perchard, Sky's director of product management, said: "We believe this little change will make a big difference, with customers being able to find their HD content more easily. It will also drive up levels of HD viewing.”

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.