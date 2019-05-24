Sky Essentials is a new £26/month TV and broadband bundle

Sky is today launching Sky Essentials, a new all-in-one package offering unlimited broadband, free UK calls, line rental and a Sky+ box for £26 per month.

A Sky TV package isn’t included in the monthly price, however, so in terms of TV this is very much a bare-boned Sky experience, with users having access only to Freeview channels if they don’t choose to build on the package with extra Sky channels. Sky Entertainment and Sport TV channels are available from £22/month and £18/month respectively. Unlike Sky's flagship Q boxes, there's no 4K or Dolby Atmos support and tuner, connections and storage options are naturally inferior.

Calls are unlimited, anytime, to any UK mobile or landline, broadband usage is unlimited with an average 11Mb broadband speed, and the Sky+ box allows users to store up to 185 hours of recordings.

The monthly price is guaranteed for the next three years, too, so in that time you won’t be subjected to price hikes. The catch? An 18 month contract and £25 set-up fee.

For more information or to get this deal, you can visit the Sky Essential webpage that has, at the time of writing, just gone live.

