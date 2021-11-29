Sky Black Friday deals 2021: save 40% on Movies and Entertainment

The Sky Black Friday deals 2021 aren't anything to write home about this year but the discounts on Now TV are well worth a look. You can get full access to the Sky Cinema and Sky Entertainment channels for three months with an excellent 40 per cent discount.

The Entertainment & Cinema bundle is normally listed at £19.98. That's £9.99 for the Entertainment bundle and £9.99 for Cinema. This Cyber Monday, though, it's just £11.98 to get both for your first three months – and remember that there's no commitment or contract to stay signed up for any longer than that.

If you don't cancel at the end of the three-month intro offer, it goes back up to £19.98 per month thereafter.

This near-half-price deal means Entertainment and Cinema is just £11.98 per month and it also includes a 7-day free trial of Boost, which auto-renews at £5 a month. After the trial periods, membership auto-renews monthly at £19.98 for Entertainment, Sky Cinema and £5 for Boost, so set yourself a reminder somewhere.

Sky also has its own subscription deals on its Sky Q and broadband services too. You can sign up to the Sky Superfast Broadband 59Mbps connection for £25 per month until the end of the day. It's an 18-month contract with a £20 set-up fee for the equipment and connection.

We're not quite as impressed with the Black Friday Sky Q offer, though. It's £32 per month to get hooked up to the Sky Q service and have the Superfast Broadband on top, and that certainly sounds impressive. But you only get the free-to-air channels with that. If you want the Sky TV content, you'll need to throw in another tenner per month.

Just need the connection? This very reasonable Superfast Broadband offer brings a 59Mbps connection and plenty of options to add TV at a later date.

No messing about just straight in with Sky and its broadband service, the 59Mbps Superfast Broadband. You get free-to-air channels and it includes the Sky Q 1TB UHD box and router too.

