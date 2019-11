The store now carries what Sevenoaks describes as a "wider range of A-list products", including new Smart TVs from Samsung and Panasonic, plus home cinema receivers and 3D Blu-ray players from Denon, Onkyo and Pioneer.

It also stocks classic hi-fi brands such as Audiolab, Cyrus, B&W and Monitor Audio.

Sevenoaks Wetherby can provide bespoke home installation services for home cinema and multiroom audio and video systems.

