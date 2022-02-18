Sennheiser's superb Momentum 3 Wireless headphones get massive discount at Amazon

Sennheiser's latest Momentum Wireless noise-cancelling headphones, which we called "superb-sounding" in our five-star review, are currently on the receiving end of a very decent £150 discount.

Both Amazon and John Lewis are now offering a 43 per cent saving on the RRP of these excellent headphones, making them just £199.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones £349 £199 at Amazon (save £150)

These superb-sounding noise-cancellers only serve to further enhance Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market. They're excellent all-rounders, and this is the lowest price we've seen for them since launching. This deal is only available on the black colourway at both Amazon and John Lewis.

These are the third generation of the German brand's popular, premium wireless noise-cancelling over-ears – and the best they've produced yet, further enhancing Sennheiser’s momentum in the headphone market.

They offer a 17-hour battery life, not to mention excellent sound quality. You can expect an energetic, rhythmic presentation with lashings of detail and dynamic insight.

There's also effective noise-cancellation, plenty of clever app features and Amazon Alexa support for hands-free voice command. All things considered, the Sennheisers are excellent all-rounders – especially now that their price is more palatable.

