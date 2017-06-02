There's no doubt that vinyl can be an expensive hobby. Our best budget turntable - the Lenco L-85 - is a snip at £120, but if your system suits, there's no reason why you couldn't spend over £18,000 on the stunning Linn Klimax LP12.

Of course, if you need to add amplification and a pair of speakers, your initial investment is going to creep up too.

But a new Kickstarter turntable, called Seed, is aiming to lower the cost. It's an all-in-one turntable with wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity - there's also an RCA line-out, a digital SPDIF output and a 3.5mm input.

Two built-in speakers sit underneath the record deck. They feature a 3cm tweeter and two 10cm woofers, and are powered by 70W of amplification.

According to Seed, its unique "Tri-Point" suspension system that holds up the platter and tonearm "effectively absorbs vibrations and filters out rumbles".

With 24 days remaining, the turntable has already exceeded its funding expectations, having almost $190,000 pledged of its $40,000 target.

A sum of $410 (£320) will get you one of the turntables, with shipping set for August.

