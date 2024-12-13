Secure the Sony XM5 headphones at an unbelievable price with this discount code

There's deals and then there's deal on top of deals and, using a simple discount code, you'll be able to secure an even more epic saving on the Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ear headphones. We've never seen such a low price on this What Hi-Fi? Award-winning pair, and we're pretty excited about it.

Over on John Lewis, using the promo code MYJLAUDIO15, you can pick up the Sony XM5 headphones for £208. That's an additional 15 per cent off the already discounted price of £245, down from £379. The catch? Well, there isn't really one. All you need to do is sign up for a My John Lewis membership, but it's very simple and, most importantly, free.

The discount undercuts other major UK retailers, including Amazon, Currys, and Argos, and beats any price we've seen on the Sony XM5s. That's right, even Black Friday couldn't top it. Some even better news? The Sony XM5 wireless earbuds are at an all-time low price of just £149 at John Lewis, too. We love these totally redesigned over-ears, and we love a discount.

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £245 now £208 (save £37)

These Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are our 2024 What Hi-Fi? Award winners. They push the sound performance to new levels in this well-established and well-loved range from Sony. Use promo code MYJLAUDIO15 when signed up as a My John Lewis member for the full savings.

We think the Sony WH-1000XM5 over-ears are the best headphones on the market right now. They're the best value wireless noise-cancelling headphones, and now they're even cheaper. With a winning formula of sensational sonic clarity, comfortable design, and a jump in sound quality from the XM4s we didn't even know was possible, they're an epic addition to Sony's already impressive range.

When we awarded the Sony XM5 headphones a five-star review and What Hi-Fi? Award, we complimented the pair on a number of things. Firstly, the totally revamped design, which Sony call "noiseless" and results in slimmer headphones with a smoother look. The noise-cancelling tech, the Integrated Processor V1, is the same as on the XM4 wireless earbuds, but utilises automatic noise-cancelling optimisation for the first time. Plus, there's a feature set that's incredibly useful, including 'Speak to Chat' that'll pause playback when you start talking, Quick Attention that lowers the volume when you cover the right earcup, and 'Wearing Detection' that allows them to sense when you take them off and automatically pause your audio.

And, we haven't even gotten into the sound quality of this pair. In our full review, we said: "The WH-1000XM5 possess all the elements that have made the previous generations class-leaders at the money, including that effortlessly musical sound. But the latest generation manages to deliver even greater clarity and a more open presentation. It's actually quite a jump."

This mega price drop sees these five-star over-ear headphones available for just £208 at John Lewis, and means they offer premium quality for a budget price. So, look out for the big red 'Special Offers' button on John Lewis and sign up for a free 'My John Lewis' account to secure these Award-winning cans.

