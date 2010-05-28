The second Best Buy store in the UK opened at Hedge End Retail Park, Southampton at 10am today (May 28th).

Unsurprisingly, there are some eye-catching deals in order to entice you through the doors.

If you're in the market for a 32in TV, then the Sharp LC32DH510E, an HD-Ready LCD set, could be yours for just £200. What's more, you can also getk 25 per cent off TV stands, wall mounts and HDMI cables with any TV or audio system purchase.

More TV deals come in the shape of the Samsung UE32B6000, a full HD set, yours for just £400, and the LG 42PJ350, a 42in plasma that also clocks in at just under £400.

Aside from the TV deals – there will be plenty more in store – there's also money to be saved on Blu-ray home cinema systems, Blu-ray and DVD players, universal remotes and more.

The Logitech Harmony 1100 universal remote is down to just £150, a saving of over £200, the Samsung HT-BD1252 Blu-ray-in-a-box system is half price at £285, and the Philips BDP2500 Blu-ray player is down to just £70.

You can read our blog and see our video about the flagship Best Buy store opening in Thurrock, and then head over to the Best Buy website to read about these deals and how the US store plans to do things in the UK.

