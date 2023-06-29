Save up to £100 on 4-Series Amazon Fire TVs with this early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is only around the corner but Amazon has already started knocking pounds off some of its prices, including its own range of 2-Series and 4-Series Fire TVs.

The biggest savings come on the 50- and 55-inch 4-Series, which despite only being released earlier this year are both £100 cheaper than normal, and come with LED-backlit 4K panels that support HDR 10 and HLG. The 50-inch will set you back £399.99, while the 55-inch version is £449.99.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 55in was £549.99 now £449.99 (save £100)

The Ultra HD 4-Series was only launched earlier this year but there's already 18% knocked off the 55-inch version, with the 50-inch and 43-inch models getting similarly hefty reductions ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The 43-incher is also reduced, but only by £60, although it still has the same specs as the larger two, including Dolby Digital Plus, Wi-Fi and ethernet, plus three HDMI 2.0 sockets and a single HDMI eARC 2.1 port. Even before the discount these were already fairly affordable TVs, though, so don’t expect more than 60Hz refresh rates and 300 nits of brightness.

They all run the same OS as Amazon’s Fire TV streaming devices, so you get easy access to Prime Video (obviously), Netflix, Disney+ and a number of other apps. A remote with Alexa voice control is also included.

The 2-Series is also discounted, with £50 knocked off both the 32in 720p model and the 40in 1080p one, bringing their prices down to £199.99 and £249.99 respectively. Both support HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Audio.

Amazon’s Omni range, which uses QLED technology, offers hands-free Alexa control, and comes in 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch variants, is conspicuous by its absence from this deal, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it discounted in the UK during the official Amazon Prime Day sale, which officially starts on the 11th July.

MORE:

Amazon Prime Day 2023 UK: dates and early deals for the biggest sale of the summer

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max vs Fire TV Cube: which Amazon streamer is for you?