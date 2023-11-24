Save even more on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Dolby Atmos soundbar this Black Friday

We might have mentioned it once or twice already, but we really like the Sonos Beam (Gen 2). This compact, sub-£500 soundbar delivers top-quality Dolby Atmos audio and has even just won its third What Hi-Fi? Award in a row.

And now just so happens to be the best time to buy one, as Black Friday itself is now upon us, meaning serious savings can be found on this soundbar. So far, we've seen it drop to £499, but this deal is even better.

Right now, you can pick up the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) for £379 at Currys, that's £120 off the usual RRP of £499. If that's not a tempting deal, we don't know what is.

The latest offering from Sonos impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Available in black or white. Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

We loved the original Sonos Beam when it arrived in 2018, but its successor is even better. The second-generation Beam (Gen 2) not only lives up to the high bar set by its predecessor but exceeds it by a margin that more than justifies its new feature set and higher cost.

The Beam Gen 2 ups the ante with forward-facing drivers and more processing power, opening up the door to immersive virtual Dolby Atmos audio. There's also eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) connectivity, which means the latest Beam can handle the higher bandwidth Dolby True HD Atmos format.

Atmos aside, it sounds incredible, reaching deeper than the Beam Gen 1 with more refinement, a warmer treble, and wider dynamic range. Where the Beam Gen 1 might skim over certain complex sounds the Gen 2 has a greater capacity to take them on, consistently resulting in a richer, more nuanced and varied listening experience.

If you're in the market for a sub-£500 soundbar, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) at £379 is your best option right now. Head to over Currys right now and you won't be disappointed.

