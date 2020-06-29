Trending

Save 10% on new Sony 4K and OLED TVs with these discount codes

By

Several retailers are offering discounts on new Sony TVs until 7th July

Save 10% on new Sony 4K and OLED TVs with these discount codes
(Image credit: Sony / Hanna, Amazon Prime)

As part of its Summer Sale running until 7th July, Sony along with several UK retailers are offering a 10 per cent discount on a number of new Sony 4K TVs.

The offer is on plenty of 2020 models, from 43-inch to 85inch sizes, LCD to OLED types. This includes the Sony KD-49XH9505 (and other models in the XH950 range), which we recently awarded five stars, calling it "an all-round cracker". 

You can also get 10 per cent off the brand-new Sony A8 OLED TVs in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, as well as the entry-level, 43-inch Sony KD43X7052. You can see these offers, and our pick of the rest of the deals, below.

MORE:

Sony 2020 TV lineup: 4K, 8K, OLED, everything you need to know

The best 4K TV deals 2020: OLED, QLED, HDR

Best TVs 2020: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs