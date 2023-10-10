Samsung's flagship OLED TV has had £900 knocked off its price for Prime Day 2

It’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Days time and there’s no shortage of TV deals around. But, the latest and greatest we recommend lets you grab a 55-inch S95C 4K OLED TV for £1479 – down 38 per cent from its previous £2399 price tag.

We tested out the 65-inch version of this TV at £3599 and gave it a solid four-star rating. Don’t need that extra width? Well, you can now get your hands on the 55-inch model for less than £1500!

Samsung S95C OLED TV was £2699 now £1377 at Amazon (save £1373)

We tested out the 65-inch version of this TV, and were impressed with its incredible contrast and bright, super-sharp image. Now, this 55-inch model is a fraction of the price and comes complete with a host of features including support for Dolby Atmos and ALLM.

When we reviewed the 65-inch S95C we praised its “incredible contrast” and “bright, vibrant, and super-sharp” image, though we also noted that the lack of Dolby Vision support was a shame at the price point.

This 55-inch version still lacks Dolby Vision capabilities, something that may turn away some potential buyers. However, some of you may be happy to overlook this missing spec in favour of a big price drop on a high-tech Samsung set.

The S95C OLED TV sports Samsung’s Ultra Slim Infinity One design and comes with the company’s One Connect Box, for convenient and personalised cable management options.

This TV supports Dolby Atmos Surround Sound for immersive audio while watching or playing your favourite movies, shows, and games. It also supports HDR10+ and HLG formats, along with ALLM and 4k / 144hz refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience.

Samsung’s S95C features four HDMI connections, all able to carry 4K / 144Hz. HDMI port three supports eARC connections and there’s also an optical audio out, for use with compatible soundbars and audio gear.

Looking to get your hands on a 2023 OLED TV? This discount is a pretty big one.

