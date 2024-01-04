Samsung's flagship Galaxy S24 phone will almost certainly launch on 17th January

We've been speculating about what Samsung would have in store for its Galaxy S24 flagship smartphone since the S23 range was announced, but now the wait is almost over.

Samsung has confirmed that its Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event will take place on Wednesday 17th January in San Jose — a date that had been suggested by several leaks in recent weeks.

While the S24 isn't confirmed as launching, this event has generally seen the tech giant unveil its latest flagship phone, just as the S23 family was on 1st February last year.

The teaser video also gives a nod to the theme for the event, titled "Opening a New Era of Mobile AI". Considering the growing focus of AI in how we use our phones and how they work, the announcement of the next big Samsung flagship as part of this event feels all but confirmed.

The event will be livestreamed at 6pm GMT/10am PT/1pm ET on the 17th, which is 5am AEDT on 18th January for anyone in Australia.

It remains to be seen if any of the rumours we've seen turn out to be true. Based on those, we are expecting a trio of phones — the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, as has been the standard line up in recent years.

These will supposedly have tweaked camera setups, boosted screens across the whole range and two-way satellite connectivity for emergencies.

AI has also been rumoured to be one of the standout features of the S24, with "on-device AI" integrated into the phone, for a faster and more seamless experience. It's all coming together rather nicely, isn't it?

