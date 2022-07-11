Samsung's Award-winning 50-inch TV drops to lowest-ever price on Prime Day

It's Amazon Prime Day, and you can barely move for TV deals. But this one stands out – it's the lowest ever price for a Samsung 50-incher with excellent pedigree.

The model number? UE50AU71100. The price? Just £329 (opens in new tab), which is £250 off the RRP. Sold.

(opens in new tab) Samsung UE50AU71100 2021 50-inch TV £579 £329 at Amazon (save £250) (opens in new tab)

A smaller, very similar TV was the best 43-inch set we tested last year. It boasted a surprisingly mature and consistent picture performance and the full, excellent Samsung smart platform, which gives access to more or less every streaming service under the sun. Which bodes well for this model.

Now, a caveat. We haven't tested this exact model, but we did put the 43-inch AU7100 through its paces (differences between the AU7100 and AU7110 are minimal – Samsung's comparison tool (opens in new tab) makes them look identical). And the 43-inch Samsung AU7100 earned a five-star rating and What Hi-Fi? Award. So we're sure this model won't disappoint.

It boasts the same app-packed operating system as its Award-winning sibling, and as Samsung's flagship QLEDs. So while you might be saving money, you're not scrimping on the user experience.

HDR comes courtesy of the HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG formats, and around back are three HDMI ports, all of which support ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and one of which is eARC-compatible. Advanced gaming features such as 4K@120 and VRR are predictably not on the menu here, but it still looks a solid entry-level gaming TV thanks to its low input lag.

It should also offer the same deep blacks as the Award-winner, which should lend everything a dramatic, cinematic quality. The AU7100 achieved its impressively deep black tones with practically no interference from such common budget TV nasties as flickering brightness levels or areas of backlight clouding. Which makes the AU7110 definitely worth a look.

MORE:

Take a look at more of the best Prime Day TV deals

Read our full Samsung UE43AU7100 review

HDR TV: what is it? How can you get it?