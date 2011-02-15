Its new Galaxy S Player, a multimedia portable without a phone. Think of it as a rival to the iPod Touch.

Full details are expected from Samsung later today, but for now we know the Galaxy S Player uses the Android 2.3 (Gingerbread) platform, a 4.3in AMOLED Plus screen, 8MP camera capable of shooting 1080p video, a second front-facing 2MP camera, wi-fi and dual-core Hummingbird processor.

Don't expect 3GS, smartphone technology or 3D, but if you want a straightforward music/video player take a look. Essentially it's a Samsung Galaxy S2 without GSM/3G radio.

