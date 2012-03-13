UPDATE:

Samsung UK has confirmed the Galaxy S 2 update for Android 4.0 will go live on March 19th.

The update to the latest Ice Cream Sandwich incarnation of Google's operating system will however depend on your network's own software approval process.

Samsung also said that Android 4.0 will be available for the Galaxy Note, Galaxy Tab 8.9 and Galaxy 10.1 soon.

The full statement by Samsung UK reads as follows:

"Samsung UK can confirm that the roll out of Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) on Galaxy S II will be available from week commencing 19th March, however the availability of software upgrades in the UK will be dependent upon each network’s own software approvals process. ICS for GALAXY Note, GALAXY S II LTE, GALAXY Tab 8.9 and 10.1 will follow soon."

Published 20.12.2011:

Samsung has confirmed that Galaxy smartphone and tablet owners will get the latest version of Android, known as Ice Cream Sandwich 4.0, on their devices next year.

The first units to receive the update will be the Galaxy S2 and Galaxy Note, which are destined to get Android 4.0 at the start of the new year. Galaxy Tab owners will get the upgrade later in 2012.

Ice Cream Sandwich owners get features including facial recognition unlocking as well as enjoying the likes of the People App, NFC capabilities, wi-fi hotspot improvements and better multi-tasking.

