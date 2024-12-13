Rumours suggest that a new Apple TV 4K might finally arrive next year

Apple TV fans have already been treated to a new projector-friendly software update this week, and now there are rumours that a whole new Apple TV box will arrive in 2025.

The rumours come from famed Apple leaker Mark Gurman, who reports in Bloomberg that Apple looks set to introduce a new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo chip next year. This will apparently power a whole load of smart devices, including new HomePod Mini and Apple TV models.

The current Apple TV 4K is quite comfortably the best video streamer available, but it's pretty long in the tooth at this point, having launched in November 2022 and being very similar to the previous model, which launched in May 2021.

The new chip has been given the futuristic codename ‘Proxima’ and has been in development for several years. According to sources who spoke to Gurman, it will be produced by TSMC — the same manufacturer that makes Apple Silicon chips.

It is meant to reduce reliance on Broadcom, which makes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi components for various devices in Apple’s lineup.

Gurman also reported that Apple also possibly has its very own security camera in the works.

Unfortunately, there are no new rumours about the Apple soundbar, which was hinted at years ago but may never see the light of day – if it ever existed at all.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

MORE:

Here is our review of the Apple TV 4K

These are the best TV deals right now

And here is what we thought of the Apple HomePod Mini