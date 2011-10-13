ReDigi has today launched what it claims to be the world's first online marketplace for used digital music.

Opened in beta today, it will allow you to buy and sell second-hand files using credits and coupons earned by users who buy files or upload music for sale.

The service is completely free and also promises a cloud system that will allow you to buy, sell and listen to their music "anytime, anywhere".

The people behind ReDigi claim its Verification Engine can make sure that only legally acquired music files are eligible for resale. Songs that are ripped from CD, vinyl or other media will not be allowed.

Furthermore, the transaction ensures that only one copy of the file remains, simply moving the digital file from one user's library to another.

In order to do this you must use the ReDigi Music Manager to buy and sell tracks through ReDigi. The software will support dragged and dropped content from iTunes, Windows Media Player and others.

ReDigi also promises to give a "significant portion" of the proceeds of every sale and resale back to the artist.

As well as this secondary music market, ReDigi will also offer new tunes for sale – the company claiming a library of over 11 million songs.

Addressing the problem of identifying legally bought music, Larry Rudolph, CTO of ReDigi, said: "It is a bit like CSI: ReDigi. In addition to the obvious, there are many subtle clues that determine resale eligibility of each track. We are extremely cautious and our technology is incredibly thorough in determining the eligibility of a music file."

The service has launched in beta today, head to the ReDigi website to learn more.

