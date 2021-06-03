PS5 restock: 11,000 PS5 consoles set to drop at Game

Game is tipped to roll out its biggest ever PS5 restock starting today, Thursday 3rd June, as predicted by trusted stock watcher PS5Instant.

"Slight delay due to fact #XboxSeriesX & #PS5stock shipments came roughly the same time. GAME dropped late as 1:30pm in the past. But likely tomorrow [Friday] or start of next week [Monday]," reads the tipster's latest tweet.

The drop was originally slated for this morning but it sounds as though Game has pumped the brakes. That could be good news for anyone trying to figure out where to buy a PS5 right now.

Keep a close eye on Game's PS5 listings page today – the consoles could start dropping any moment now. The specialist retailer is said to be sitting on 11,000 Sony PlayStation 5 consoles in the UK.

Game isn’t the only UK retailer tipped for a PS5 restock this week.

Amazon released a huge PS5 restock yesterday but has now sold out. There's talk of another wave from Amazon today or tomorrow, Friday 4th June. Fingers crossed.

High street favourite John Lewis could drop a smaller batch of consoles on Tuesday 8th June, and Smyths Toys is tipped for a wave of PS5s between the 3rd and 5th June. The latter is known for releasing stock on Fridays, so Friday 4th June could be a good bet.

Further ahead, Argos is rumoured to be readying a PS5 restock for between the 21st and 24th June. It typically drops between 1am – 4am BST.

With UK retailers finding it impossible to keep up with demand for the PS5, Sony has revealed plans to take charge of the matter. The Japanese giant says it will launch its PlayStation Direct online store in Europe 'within the fiscal year'.

In the meantime, today's predicted Game drop could be your best chance of buying a PS5 this Summer. See PS5 stock on Game.

