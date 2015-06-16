The new Media Player app, which is a free download from the PS Store via the content area on the PlayStation 4 menu, works with devices connected to your home network and any plugged-in USB stick.

The Media Player can play music and videos, and display pictures. AAC and MP3 music files are supported, but there's no sign of FLAC or WAV, so no high-res audio.

AVI, MKV, MP4 and MPEG-2 TS video files are supported - the PS4 doesn't support 4K, so it's maximum HD video. BMP, JPEG and PNG picture files will all work, too.

This means you can now enjoy your own music, video and pictures in all their glory, or use your tunes as background music while you're gaming - a feature already available using Spotify on PS4.

There's no mention of being able to store and play music off the internal HDD, which was possible on the PlayStation 3. And of course, on the subject of media playback, the PS4 still can't play CDs.

The Media Player app is available to download on the PS4 now.

