Pro-Ject's feature-packed affordable stereo amp wants to be your gateway into hi-fi

Pro-Ject has unveiled its latest integrated stereo amplifier, the Stereo Box E. Created as a super-affordable performer with a compact footprint, Pro-Ject envisions its new amp as being "the ideal starter amplifier for music lovers who want to take their listening experience to a new level".
To do this, the Stereo Box E offers a total of 42 watts of power at 8 ohms (21 watts per channel) and employs a purpose-designed circuitry which strives for levels of audio quality Pro-Ject claims are "usually seen in much more expensive amplifiers". Its small footprint measures just 5.1cm x 20.6 x 11.5cm (hwd) and it is positioned below Pro-Ject's MaiA S3 range.
The Stereo Box E may be compact and affordable, but it's well-appointed with multiple analogue and digital connections. The new unit offers an RCA input, a 3.5mm aux input as well as a phono MM input for connecting a turntable, and you can hook up digital sources using the single coaxial and dual optical inputs. For wireless streaming, the Stereo Box E offers aptX HD-capable Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, while a built-in headphone amplifier means you can plug your favourite wired headphones into the 3.5mm headphone port. Further, a USB-C output lets you connect and power compatible (and low-powered) music streamers, while a dedicated subwoofer output grants the option of boosting the bass performance, should you so choose.
Pro-Ject's affordable new stereo amplifier is constructed using a heavy-duty steel case which aims to protect the internal electronics from outside interference, boasting a brushed aluminium front panel and complementary aluminium buttons. You can control volume and select inputs using this front panel, or use the supplied remote control instead.
Pro-Ject conceives the Stereo Box E as an adaptable unit that can easily be twinned with complementary system solutions. The amp can be paired with the matching E1 turntable and a set of Speaker Box 5E standmounts to create the 'Stereo Set E1', or you can match it up with the CD Box E CD player and two Speaker Box 3E Carbon speakers to create the 'CD Set E' playback system. These one-box sets are exclusive to the UK market.
The Pro-Ject Stereo Box E integrated amplifier is available now in black or silver finishes. By itself, the new amp costs £249 / $349 / €299, whereas the Stereo Set E1 and CD Set E systems will set you back £699 and £599 respectively.
