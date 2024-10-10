Prime Day lives on! Amazon's five-star Echo Dot is less than half-price, but for how long?

While it's tempting to delegate every aspect of your life to artificial intelligence, you don't need an AI assistant to find a bargain now that October Prime Day has officially ended. Why? Because we've spotted this one for you: just £23 for the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation).

We awarded the fifth-gen Echo Dot five stars when we reviewed it last year, calling it an impressive performer that gave remarkable value for money – and that was before its price was slashed in half. Costing a little more than your Friday evening order from the local Indian, this is a no-brainer if you're mad about all things Amazon.

Best Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) deal

Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation) was £55 now £23 at Amazon (save £32)

The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation) is a stellar smart speaker with great connectivity and streaming capabilities, alongside a surprisingly robust sound considering the size of its driver. At around £20, it's very much a case of low risk, high reward, though do be aware that it won't last forever now that Prime Day has ended.

Five stars

As well as wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Echo Dot has Amazon's Alexa voice assistant onboard, which means you can control it entirely with your vocal cords. It's capable of hosting a range of audio streaming services including Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, and Apple Music, although sadly, Tidal isn't supported.

You can control a whole range of smart home devices using the Dot, while Alexa is also on hand to answer general trivia questions, read the news and weather, or even play games (Skyrim, anyone?). In terms of sound quality, we were mightily impressed by the Dot, asserting that the "dynamics, range and balance of presentation are impressive, and while you’ll get a far superior experience on more dedicated hi-fi speakers, this is an admirable effort from a budget-friendly smart speaker".

While the Echo Dot is often available for less than full price, it often drops to roughly this price during sales events before springing back up to a more substantial price. If you could do with a smart speaker for your home, hurry over to Amazon before it returns to its official RRP.

