Polk React claims to be the world's most advanced Alexa soundbar

If you're after a new soundbar and are either an Alexa user or looking to become one, the Polk Audio React could be the 'bar for you. It has Amazon Alexa voice assistant built-in, giving owners voice control of their TV set-up. And that functionality means it can double as a multi-room speaker with other Alexa-enabled speakers, too.

Four far-field microphones aim to pick up on your spoken commands even when you've got the sound turned right up, and like other Alexa speakers it can work as an intercom to chat to other speakers in the same house – ideal for telling everyone that dinner is ready.

It can sync with other Alexa-compatible smart home devices too, so you can control the heating without getting up from the sofa. Bluetooth lets you play music from your phone, while easily switchable presets for movies and music take the hard work out of getting the best sound for whatever you're playing.

(Image credit: Polk Audio)

Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1 come as standard, though there's no Dolby Atmos – not surprising considering the React's budget price. The React can also work as the centre channel in a surround sound system, if you add surround speakers yourself. Naturally, Polk suggests its new SR2 wireless surround speakers and React subwoofer would be a great fit.

The React soundbar is priced £249 ($249), while the optional extra React subwoofer is £179 ($199) and the SR2 wireless surround speakers are £159 ($199).

