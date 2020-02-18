Panasonic unveils SC-HTB600 Dolby Atmos soundbar with wireless sub

Panasonic has unveiled the SC-HTB600 Dolby Atmos soundbar (pictured, top), in addition to the lower-spec’d, non-Atmos SC-HTB400 model (pictured, below).

When fed a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X soundtrack, the Panasonic SC-HTB600 aims to create a convincing virtual surround sound through its two front-facing (sadly not upward-facing), full-range speakers.

The bar comes toting a wireless subwoofer for deeper bass response and power output (360 watts in total), and its HDMI connectivity supports 4K HDR pass-through and eARC, the latter of which allows the transmission of high-quality audio (such as Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, Atmos and DTS:X) between the soundbar and a compatible TV.

The SC-HTB600 doesn’t have any wi-fi tricks up its sleeve, but it can stream music from a smartphone via Bluetooth.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Also supporting Bluetooth, the HTB400 instead complements two full-range drivers with two built-in 8cm woofers and two bass reflex ports, collectively delivering 160 watts of power.

Both modes are naturally designed to complement Panasonic’s new line of TVs for this year, and with that in mind they have adjustable feet that allow them to be placed over the TV’s pedestal or in front.

When placed on a flat surface, such as a TV cabinet, both soundbars are angled upwards by seven degrees so that sound is better projected to the listener’s ears. Panasonic has ensured that when they’re wall-mounted the angle is corrected so that it travels in a similarly direct way to the listener.

MORE:

Best Dolby Atmos soundbars 2020

Best soundbar deals 2020