Five months after receiving their debut at CES 2015, Panasonic’s Firefox powered smart TVs are available to buy.

The TVs in question are the CR850, CR730, flagship CX800, CX750, CX700 and CX680.

The OS works on a system of ‘decks’, with three coming as standard: Live TV, Apps and Devices and you’re able to pin apps, games and favourite channels to the relevant deck.

MORE: Panasonic unveils 2015 TV range featuring curved screens and Firefox OS

The Firefox OS also lets you cast content from a smartphone or tablet when connected to the same wi-fi network and there’s the usual selection of apps including Netflix, Hulu and YouTube.

The TVs are also optimised for HTML5, meaning they play nicely with web-based apps.

Masahiro Shinada, Director of the TV Business Division at Panasonic says: "Through our partnership with Mozilla and the openness and flexibility of Firefox OS, we have been able to create a more user friendly and customizable TV user interface."

Andreas Gal, Mozilla CTO adds: “With Firefox and Firefox OS powered devices, users can enjoy a custom and connected Web experience and take their favourite content (apps, videos, photos, websites) across devices without being locked into one proprietary ecosystem or brand.”

Best TVs to buy in 2015