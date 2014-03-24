Panasonic has today announced the new placements for its extremely well-regarded range of Blu-ray players. The model range is six strong (DMP-BDT700, DMP-BDT460, DMP-BDT360, DMP-BDT260, DMP-BDT160 and DMP-BD81) and variously features 4K/60fps outputs, HDMI 2.0 support, smart networking functionality and 3D capability.

As befits a range-topper, the DMP-BDT700 (pictured, above) is groaning under the weight of its specification. 4K/60fps ability and 4K Direct Chroma upscaling mean it’s ready to deal with the highest picture quality currently available, and thanks to its twin HDMI 2.0 terminals other 4K devices (camcorders, most likely) can be connected.

The DMP-BDT 460 joins the 4K party with 4K JPEG playback functionality – it’s able to display 4K images directly rather than down- and then upscaling first. And Panasonic’s Miracast function (pushing video or pictures from a mobile device to a Blu-ray player and then on to a TV) is included as far down the model range as the DMP-BDT360. And all six players feature integrated online services like YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Wi-fi is integrated into all but the DMP-BDT160 and DMP-BD81 – these two featured wired LAN connectivity but need an optional dongle to become wireless. And the DMP-BD81 is the only player that’s not 3D-capable.

There’s also a new Blu-ray recorder – the DMR-BWT740. It’s a heftily specified machine, with 4K upscaling, twin HD tuners, 3D playback, a 1TB hard disk drive and integrated wi-fi among the highlights.

Panasonic’s new Remote Recording Service means all you need is internet access and a smartphone, PC or tablet to be able to schedule recordings from anywhere in the world. That’s where twin HD tuners come in particularly handy: recordings can be made without disrupting other users who may be watching a different channel.

by Simon Lucas

