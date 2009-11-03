The free app brings the popular Orange Wednesdays 2-for-1 cinema offer to iPhone users, alongside added film information such as reviews, trailers, showing times and cinema information.

The 2-for-1 Orange Wednesdays cinema voucher simply allows all Orange mobile users to get two tickets for the price of one at participating cinemas on, you guessed it, Wednesdays.

Orange tells us the app will be available very soon – though you might as well wait until next week, the earliest time you can actually own an official Orange iPhone.

