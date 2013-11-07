Onkyo has some stylish new headphones to go with its new iOS HF Player EQ App we reported on last week.
The £200 ES-CTI300 on-ear and £150 IE-CTI300 in-ear headphones both come with a detachable oxygen-free 6N copper cable with inline controls and a mic for use with Apple iOS devices. They're compatible with all current and legacy iPod, iPhone and iPad models.
MORE: Onkyo HF Player app plays high-resolution audio on iPhones
The on-ears have a silver finish and leather-effect earpads, and are fitted with two 4cm titanium drivers backed by high-capacity bass chambers encased in lightweight aluminium earcups.
As for the in-ears, they use a 14.3mm driver and aluminium/ABS hybrid enclosures. Both models will be on sale in December.
By Andy Clough
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter