We've already reported on Onkyo's new budget 3D-compatible receivers, and now comes news of its 2010 midrange models.

The three additional models in the line-up are the TX-NR1008 (£1300), TX-NR808 (£1000) and TX-NR708 (£800).

All three are THX Select2 Plus certified, have HDMI 1.4a connections for full 3D compatibility, support FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) streaming and have an iPhone/iPod compatible USB input.

Video upscaling to 1080p is provided via Faroudja's DCDi Cinema technology, and all three models have an Ethernet port for directly linking to the internet or a home PC.

The latter also provides support for web radio from LastFM and vTuner, and music-on-demand service Napster.

Decoding of all the latest high-definition audio formats is provided onboard, and you also get Dolby Pro-Logic IIz and Audyssey DSX for extra height or width channels.

The TX-NR708 and TX-NR808 can run 7.2-channel set-ups, while the TX-NR1008 has two extra amplifier channels to run in 9.2 configuration.

Additional features on the TX-NR1008 include ISF video calibration, an extra HDMI output and an extra 192kHz/24-bit Burr Brown DAC.

A DAB+ radio module is an £130 option on all the receivers, as is a £60 iPhone/iPod dock.

The TX-NR708 and TX-NR808 will be available in the UK by the end of June, the TX-NR1008 by the end of July.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter