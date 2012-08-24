The October 2012 issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision is out now, in print and digital editions.



Our big cover story this month: we reveal hi-fi's newest superstar. It's £215, sounds amazing and is the size and shape of a USB stick!

Meanwhile, in Insider, we reveal details of Virgin's new ultimate TV Anywhere app, which looks set to take the fight to Sky by delivering the Virgin TiVo experience to your smartphone and tablet.



TV Supertest

While we're all very sad the Olympics are over, we've got your entertainment needs covered in our Supertest of seven brand-new 40-42 inch TV's, all of them crying out for you to notice their host of shiny new smart features.



We also take a look at four very different but similarly priced stereo speakers, from £600 to £650, asking what type of tech delivers the best sound.



But what use is the best kit when you're using an unworthy wire? To ensure that your cables are doing your system justice we've collected nine of the best speaker cables and put them to the test.



Win a Chord interconnect!

On top of this, we give you the chance to win one of 37 Chord Chameleon Plus analogue interconnects in this month's competition. Our five-star rating means you know the Chameleon Plus will help your equipment deliver its very best.



Elsewhere we help you wade through the seemingly endless tide of headphones hitting the stores by bringing together the 50 best models that money can buy. Whether you're looking for affordable in-ear buds or the deep bass of high-end hi-fi cans, you can be sure that we've got it covered.



The crown resting atop this month's issue though is our Temptation section, which takes a look at the new B&W 800 Diamond speakers – with real diamonds in the tweeter – before using them to put the new cutting edge Pathos Ethos integrated amp through its paces, with magnificent results.



Exclusive First Tests

Top of the list this month in our First Test section: Google's new Nexus 7 8GB tablet: well-priced, lightweight and attempting to bring an end to the iPad's reign.

See as well our exclusive reviews of the AudioQuest DragonFly USB DAC/headphone amp; Pure Sensia 200D Connect internet radio; Linn Kiko streaming system; Humax DTR-T1000 Freeview HD PVR with YouView; and many more exclusive reviews as we gear up for our 2012 Awards.



Talking of which, there's still time to vote for our 2012 Readers' Award, so if you haven't already done so, check out our shortlist of eight products and cast your vote.

All this and more in the October issue, out now. And don't forget it's available as a digital edition on iTunes to download to your PC, Mac or tablet, as well as in the shops.



