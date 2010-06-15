It's not just the AV world that's gearing up for a life in 3D, the gaming market has eyes on the new technology to rejuvenate the industry.

Hot-on-the-heels of Xbox and PS3 gaming in 3D comes news that a '3D PC' category has been launched in the UK by NVIDIA and an 'ecosystem of partners'.

Other companies involved in the move to make a standard for 3D PCs include Alienware, Asus, Dell, Microsoft and Toshiba.

Asus has also launched the world's first notebook with a 3D Blu-ray drive, the G51Jx-EE.

By definition, a 3D PC must feature a pair of active shutter glasses, as seen with consumer TVs, a 120-Hz 3D-capable display and a 3D-capable graphics processor.

The 3D PC branding will now appear on individual components so system-builder's know that the part in question is 3D-ready.

3D video streaming online was debuted with the US Masters golf and there are already thousands of 3D videos on sites such as YouTube.

And in a similar move to many consumer TVs, PowerDVD will have a 2D-to-3D real-time conversion feature in its next update, due 1st July.

