Nothing teases Phone (2) launch event set for next month

Clear tech enthusiast and junior smartphone brand Nothing has teased its second phone, launching later this year, aptly named the Nothing Phone (2). It has locked in a July 11th date for the full reveal, where the second generation Android phone will be fully unveiled. As of now we only have an ominous graphic to go off, that teases the LED Glyph system, and what looks to be an octopus tentacle.

Founded by Carl Pei, who you may also know as co-founder of OnePlus, Nothing sprung up in late 2020 offering the radically designed Ear (1) wireless earbuds. While its premiere outing didn't blow us away, it still managed to capture an audience that it has grown with its newer products.

Nothing has since released its first smartphone in 2022, alongside two more sets of wireless earphones, the Ear (Stick) and Ear (2). The Nothing Phone (1) took us by surprise with its big, fast and surprisingly cinematic 120Hz OLED display which performed well above what its fairly affordable price suggested. We can only hope that Nothing delivers on a sequel device with an even better AV experience this time around, especially as the world of budget smartphones is getting increasingly competitive with the Google Pixel 7a and Sony Xperia 10 V.

You can catch the full reveal of the Nothing Phone (2) on July 11th at 16:00 BST on Nothing's event website.

