Nintendo Switch Lite deal: Super Smash Bros. bundle plus free Spotify Premium

With much of the planet in lockdown, there's never been a better time to invest in home entertainment. Currys is doing its bit to beat the boredom by offering you a Nintendo Switch Lite games console, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game and six months free Spotify Premium – all for just £239!

Given that Spotify Premium usually costs £9.99 per month, you'll be saving the best part of £60 before you've even booted up the console! And with Switch Lite stocks running low, it might be wise to snap up this generous deal while you can.

So why is the Nintendo Switch in such high demand? Lockdown aside, the Switch Lite is superb value for money, great fun and serves up a slew of classic Nintendo franchises, from Mario to Zelda.

In addition to top tier games, the Nintendo Switch has an extra trick up its sleeve - it doubles as a portable games console. Slot the tablet-sized screen into the controller, and you can game on the go. That's a real feather in its cap.

The Nintendo Switch doesn't output in 4K, and it can't run Blu-rays or DVDs, but it is a great portable games console, pure and simple.

With stock running low, generous Switch deals – such as the Currys bundle above – could be a thing of the past. So if you're eyeing up the best Nintendo Switch deals, don't leave it too long...

