Virgin is making its (and subsequently your) TV experience more versatile with two new apps that bring improved control from a smartphone or tablet.

The Virgin TV Go lets you stream TV on up to two online devices (smartphones or tablets) at the same time - a bit like Sky Q's original 'Fluid Viewing' concept, then.

﻿The Virgin TV Control app, meanwhile, lets owners of a 4K Virgin TV V6 or TiVo set-top box use a smartphone or tablet (connected to the same home network) as a remote control to perform general playback functions, manage existing Series Links, and watch and set recordings through the device.

The app also allows you to personalise the EPG to put your favourite channels first.

Both apps can be downloaded from the Google Play, Apple or Amazon app stores. Anyone with the previous TV Anywhere app should be prompted to update it to TV Control, too.

