New to Spotify Premium? You can get 3 months free right now

Yes folks, Spotify Premium is now offering first-time users a 3-month free trial. The deal covers the Individual Plan, which usually costs $9.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.99 a month, meaning you'll pocket a saving of just under £30 / $30 / AU$36.

Already subscribed to – then cancelled – Premium? Leavers who nixed their account before 15th July can still grab 3 months for the price of one.

Don't forget: once the trial period ends, your subscription will renew automatically at the regular monthly cost. Just cancel before that happens if you don't want to be charged!

(opens in new tab) Spotify Premium 3 months for £0.00 / $0.00 / AU$0.00 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Spotify Premium users can download their music for offline listening, enjoy ad-free listening, and get unlimited skips among all the traditional benefits of the music streaming service. First-timers can try it free for 3 months. Offer ends 11th September 2022.

Compared to Spotify's free tier, Premium allows you to browse, play and download higher-quality songs, ad-free and with unlimited track skips. It also opens doors to Spotify Connect which allows the direct streaming of Spotify's catalogue to a compatible device.

Sadly, Spotify doesn't yet have a high-quality music streaming option – Spotify HiFi has been in the works for a while but we're still waiting on a confirmed launch date.

Spotify does, however, have a huge library, offers lots of music discoverability, and is usable on most devices out there with an internet connection, so a free three months of its ad-free premium tier is no-brainer if you ask us.

Ready to grab your freebie? Sign up to Spotify Premium before 11th September to grab your 3-month free trial.

