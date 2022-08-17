New to Spotify Premium? You can get 3 months free right now

Spotify Premium gets you access to 80 million songs and 4 million podcasts without ads, so why wouldn't you try it for free?
Yes folks, Spotify Premium is now offering first-time users a 3-month free trial. The deal covers the Individual Plan, which usually costs $9.99 / $9.99 / AU$11.99 a month, meaning you'll pocket a saving of just under £30 / $30 / AU$36.
Already subscribed to – then cancelled – Premium? Leavers who nixed their account before 15th July can still grab 3 months for the price of one.
Don't forget: once the trial period ends, your subscription will renew automatically at the regular monthly cost. Just cancel before that happens if you don't want to be charged!
Spotify Premium 3 months for £0.00 / $0.00 / AU$0.00 (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)Spotify Premium users can download their music for offline listening, enjoy ad-free listening, and get unlimited skips among all the traditional benefits of the music streaming service. First-timers can try it free for 3 months. Offer ends 11th September 2022.
Compared to Spotify's free tier, Premium allows you to browse, play and download higher-quality songs, ad-free and with unlimited track skips. It also opens doors to Spotify Connect which allows the direct streaming of Spotify's catalogue to a compatible device.
Sadly, Spotify doesn't yet have a high-quality music streaming option – Spotify HiFi has been in the works for a while but we're still waiting on a confirmed launch date.
Spotify does, however, have a huge library, offers lots of music discoverability, and is usable on most devices out there with an internet connection, so a free three months of its ad-free premium tier is no-brainer if you ask us.
Ready to grab your freebie? Sign up to Spotify Premium before 11th September to grab your 3-month free trial.
