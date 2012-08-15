New from British company AVA Media is the RIP-N-PLAY, an all-in-one music ripper, store and server designed to make it easy to set up a complete streaming system.

Selling for £799 for a 1TB version, and £999 for the 2TB, the RIP-N-PLAY is designed with an open architecture allowing it work with a wide range of streaming players and other devices, and is described as 'the best media server for Sonos systems.'

It uses virtual mapping software, works with the likes of iTunes, DLNA/UPnP, Roku and Samba, and can be optimised for particular playback devices, and controlled, using a secure web interface, or using apps for Apple, iOS, Windows, Android or Blackberry.

Music is stored in FLAC or ALAC, with gapless playback, the 1TB version holding 2000-3000 CD and the 2TB double that amount, and the unit can also downconvert to MP3, doubling that capacity.

Set-up is just a matter of plugging in power and network cables, while ripping requires no more than the insertion of a disc into the front slot-loading drive. Disc contents are looked up, and the disc ripped and then ejected.

The RIP-N-PLAY is designed, built and supported in the UK by a team drawing on the expertise gained by AVA Media's sister company Tranquil PC. Cased in aerospace-grade aluminium, it's been designed for low energy consumption and near-silent operation.

Distributed by Computers Unlimited, it's a available from a range of top hi-fi and home cinema retailers – to find your nearest stockist, go to the AVA Media website.

