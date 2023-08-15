Netflix gaming-compatible TV devices announced, and there's one major omission

Streaming service Netflix, still adamant to turn itself into a multi-platform entertainment service with the introduction of game streaming, has announced which devices will support its latest endeavour; and there appears to be one glaring omission.

Starting in the UK and Canada, Netflix has begun rolling out a limited beta testing programme for its new game streaming section to Amazon Fire TV streaming devices, Google Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Samsung TVs, Nvidia Shield TVs, Roku streaming devices and TVs, and Walmart ONN TVs (in the US and Canada). Support for PC and Mac is also set to arrive in the coming week via Netflix.com on supported browsers.

You'll notice that the Apple TV 4K is not included on that list, and that's due to Apple's regulations regarding game streaming services from within other catalogue apps; it does, however, allow game streaming from specified game streaming apps. Prior to this, Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming service was removed from the App Store due to Apple's policies, although users can still access it if they go via the website instead.

Netflix hasn't ruled out support on the Apple TV, however, as it plans to add support for "additional devices on an ongoing basis". That being said, it will likely also rely on some cooperation from Apple to make it happen.

Currently, you are able to download Netflix's selection of games to your iOS or Android mobile devices, however, if you want to play them on your PC or TV, you'll need to stream them. While you can use a keyboard and mouse on a PC, you'll need the Netflix Games Controller app to play the games on your TV which, ironically, is currently only available on iOS.

The selection of games is currently rather slim in this beta trial, with just two available titles. You'll find Oxenfree, a 2016 indie title from Night School Studio which has since been acquired by Netflix, and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, an arcade-style gem mining game. More titles will, of course, be added in the future as the service grows.

