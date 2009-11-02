The machine, which will still sell for £3250, gains a switchable S/DIF output on a 75ohm BNC connector, and a range of internal improvements.



The digital output is turned on and off using a rear-panel switch, and depending on the position of the switch at power-up the CDX2 either functions as a complete player or as a CD transport.



Other improvements include a new four-layer circuitboard for improved grounding and isolation, improved power supply regulation and lower noise in critical areas.

Improvements have also been made to the CD tray, the mounting of the circuitboards and wiring to boost performance.



Finally the rear-panel infrared input is now compatible with both modulated and unmodulated signals, for easier control.

