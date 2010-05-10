When used with NAD's C165BEE preamp, it delivers "more than enough power to drive virtually any loudspeaker", according to its maker, and can bi-amplify suitable speakers.

Alternatively, when connected to the zone output of a NAD multichannel receiver, it be used to send music to speakers in another room.

Rated at 35W per channel, the C245BEE was designed by NAD's Engineer Emeritus, Bjorn Erik Edvardsen.

There are three options for powering up the amp: a front panel switch, a 12V trigger control and a signal-sensing 'auto' turn on. In standby, the device consumes less than 1W, saving power and reducing carbon emissions, claims NAD.

And get this: it even has a 'vacation' switch that completely disconnects the power. That'll be an on/off button then.

The NAD C245BEE is available now in the UK for £500.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter