International conglomerate IAG has snapped up large swathes of the British hi-fi industry and now owns Audiolab, Castle Acoustics, Mission, Quad and Wharfedale.

In case you thought those brands had disappeared, think again. There'll be a broad range of new IAG hi-fi and AV products on display at the High End Show in Munich this week, running from May 19th to 22nd.

Among the new 2011 products getting an airing are:

Audiolab CDQ (above)

Audiolab

8200CDQ – CD player and analogue/digital preamplifier

8200DQ – digital preamplifier

8200AP – AV processor

8200X7 – 7-channel power amplifier

8200T – FM tuner

8200MB – monobloc power amplifier

Castle Acoustics

Richmond Anniversary – standmount stereo loudspeakers

Mission

MCube3 – compact 5.1 loudspeaker system

MS-200 – active subwoofer

Inside the Quad Elite QSP stereo power amp (above)

Quad

Elite CDP – CD player and digital preamplifier

Elite QSP – stereo power amplifier (replacement for the 909 Stereo)

Elite QMP – monobloc power amplifier

Elite Integrated – integrated stereo amplifier

12L Classic – standmount stereo loudspeakers

22L Classic – floorstanding stereo loudspeakers

9AS – USB active desktop/standmount loudspeakers

Wharfedale Jade C2

Wharfedale

Jade Series – loudspeaker range (above)

PowerCube – active subwoofer range

DX-1HCP – compact 5.1 loudspeaker system

A selection of components from Luxman will also be present. We'll be reporting live from the High End Show from this Friday, so check back here on whathifi.com later this week for all the key product launches and breaking news.

• Plus we'll have an exclusive First Test of the Audiolab 8200A amplifier in the July issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale June 2nd.

