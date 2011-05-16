International conglomerate IAG has snapped up large swathes of the British hi-fi industry and now owns Audiolab, Castle Acoustics, Mission, Quad and Wharfedale.
In case you thought those brands had disappeared, think again. There'll be a broad range of new IAG hi-fi and AV products on display at the High End Show in Munich this week, running from May 19th to 22nd.
Among the new 2011 products getting an airing are:
Audiolab CDQ (above)
Audiolab
8200CDQ – CD player and analogue/digital preamplifier
8200DQ – digital preamplifier
8200AP – AV processor
8200X7 – 7-channel power amplifier
8200T – FM tuner
8200MB – monobloc power amplifier
Castle Acoustics
Richmond Anniversary – standmount stereo loudspeakers
Mission
MCube3 – compact 5.1 loudspeaker system
MS-200 – active subwoofer
Inside the Quad Elite QSP stereo power amp (above)
Quad
Elite CDP – CD player and digital preamplifier
Elite QSP – stereo power amplifier (replacement for the 909 Stereo)
Elite QMP – monobloc power amplifier
Elite Integrated – integrated stereo amplifier
12L Classic – standmount stereo loudspeakers
22L Classic – floorstanding stereo loudspeakers
9AS – USB active desktop/standmount loudspeakers
Wharfedale Jade C2
Wharfedale
Jade Series – loudspeaker range (above)
PowerCube – active subwoofer range
DX-1HCP – compact 5.1 loudspeaker system
A selection of components from Luxman will also be present. We'll be reporting live from the High End Show from this Friday, so check back here on whathifi.com later this week for all the key product launches and breaking news.
• Plus we'll have an exclusive First Test of the Audiolab 8200A amplifier in the July issue of What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, on sale June 2nd.
Follow whathifi.com on Twitter