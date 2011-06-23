Here's the perfect addition for any Premiership footballer's mansion: a TV disguised as a mirror, that will set you back a cool £4000 (at least).

NEOD (New Era of Device) has created a range of high-def TVs that turn into mirrors when they're turned off.

Four versions are available: the Home collection starts at £4999, the Style models from £4500, in-wall units from £3820 and full-length mirror TVs from £5549.

All NEOD mirror TVs are fitted with integrated LED-backlit Loewe LCD TVs with Full HD (1080p) 200Hz capability.

Digital tuners are included, along with Dolby Digital Plus and DTS surround sound decoding, HDMI and USB sockets, plus Loewe's medianet interface for sharing internet and PC video content.

Screen sizes available range from 26in up to 55in, and the latter has 400Hz capability, dual DVB-T tuners, a DR+ 250GB hard drive and wireless LAN connectivity.

Available frame styles include white woven, Rombotech, gloss black, gloss red, gold, silver, white and walnut – as well as a special Swarovski Crystal finish which costs £1185 extra. Nice.

Stockist details for all models are available from Impact Screen Solutions or SAV Distribution.

