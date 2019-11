The SA-KI Pearl Lite SACD player drops to £750 from £1000, and the matching PM-KI Pearl Lite stereo amplifier is reduced from £900 to £750.

At the same time, the £700 Marantz NA7004 network audio player will include a free Apple AirPlay upgrade. This normally costs £39. Contact your Marantz dealer for further info.

